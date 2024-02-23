Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index rises 1.36%

Feb 23 2024
Nifty Media index closed up 1.36% at 2164.3 today. The index is up 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, TV18 Broadcast Ltd gained 4.19%, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd jumped 3.15% and Sun TV Network Ltd added 1.56%. The Nifty Media index is up 25.00% over last one year compared to the 26.85% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index is down 1.15% and Nifty Realty index increased 1.00% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.02% to close at 22212.7 while the SENSEX is down 0.02% to close at 73142.8 today.

Feb 23 2024

