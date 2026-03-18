Nifty Media index closed up 3.35% at 1351.7 today. The index is down 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Nazara Technologies Ltd gained 6.67%, Sun TV Network Ltd rose 5.44% and Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd added 3.82%. The Nifty Media index is down 9.00% over last one year compared to the 4.13% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index added 2.78% and Nifty Realty index added 2.75% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.83% to close at 23777.8 while the SENSEX added 0.83% to close at 76704.13 today.

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