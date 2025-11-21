Nifty November futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX climbs 12.31% to 13.63.

The Nifty November 2025 futures closed at 26,074, a premium of 5.85 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 26,068.15 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index dropped 124 points or 0.47% to 26,068.15.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The November 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 25 November 2025.

