Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Ports commences operations at Colombo West International Terminal

Adani Ports commences operations at Colombo West International Terminal

Image
Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone has announced the commencement of operations at the Colombo West International Terminal (CWIT), located at the Port of Colombo.

Developed under a landmark public-private partnership, CWIT is operated by a consortium comprising India's largest port operator APSEZ, leading Sri Lankan conglomerate John Keells Holdings PLC, and the Sri Lanka Ports Authority, under a 35-year Build, Operate, and Transfer (BOT) agreement.

The CWIT project represents a significant investment of USD 800 million and features a 1,400-metre quay length and 20-metre depth, enabling the terminal to handle approximately 3.2 million Twentyfoot Equivalent Units (TEUs) annually. It is the first deep-water terminal in Colombo to be fully automated, designed to enhance cargo handling capabilities, improve vessel turnaround times and elevate the port's status as a key transshipment hub in South Asia.

Construction began in early 2022 and has since achieved rapid progress. With the installation of cutting-edge infrastructure now nearing completion, CWIT is poised to set new benchmarks in operational efficiency and reliability in regional maritime logistics.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Japanese shares fall sharply, Nikkei nosedives 7.83%

Asian stocks plummet, China's Shanghai composite index down 7.34%

Tata Steel slumps as production slides 3% QoQ to 5.51 MT in Q4 FY25

JSW Steel's crude steel production climbs 12% YoY in Mar'25

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank total deposits climb 8% YoY in Q4

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story