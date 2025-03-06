Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty March futures trade at premium

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, and Tata Motors were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty March 2025 futures closed at 22,620.20, a premium of 75.5 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,544.70 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 jumped 207.40 points, or 0.93%, to 22,544.70.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.40% to 13.73.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, and Tata Motors were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The March 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 27 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indices rallies for 2nd day; Nifty settles above 22,500

Australian markets end lower

Chinese shares gain as Beijing pledges policy support

Dhanlaxmi Cotex jumps 129% in seventeen days

INOX India gains on bagging orders worth Rs 190 cr

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story