Nifty March futures trade at premium

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, and Tata Motors were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty March 2025 futures closed at 22,620.20, a premium of 75.5 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,544.70 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 jumped 207.40 points, or 0.93%, to 22,544.70.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.40% to 13.73.

The March 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 27 March 2025.

