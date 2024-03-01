Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 3.62%, NIFTY climbs 1.62%

Nifty Metal index ended up 3.62% at 8208.5 today. The index has added 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Steel Authority of India Ltd rose 9.74%, Tata Steel Ltd added 6.46% and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd gained 6.00%. The Nifty Metal index has increased 50.00% over last one year compared to the 28.96% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Commodities index increased 2.62% and Nifty Private Bank index increased 2.53% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 1.62% to close at 22338.75 while the SENSEX increased 1.72% to close at 73745.35 today.

