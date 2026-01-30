Voltas records over 35% YoY fall in Q3 PAT

Voltas has reported 35.9% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 84 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 131 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.

Total income for the period under review was Rs 3,120 crore, down 1.4% YoY.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 116 crore in Q3 FY26, down by 39.3% from Rs 191 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.

Voltas stated that the management had stayed firmly focused on strengthening market leadership in the cooling segment, sharpening its competitive edge through disciplined network expansion, precise micro level market targeting, stronger channel readiness, and more impactful retail and digital activation across priority markets.

At the same time, the diversified portfolio spanning Electro Mechanical Projects and Services and Engineering Products provided resilience and business continuity, reinforcing Voltas steady transformation into a full stack, consumer durable and engineering projects and services company. Mukundan Menon C P, managing director, Voltas, said, In Q3, the Room Air Conditioner business remained the anchor of our overall performance, navigating inherent seasonality and the impact of a shorter second summer through stronger channel momentum, improved product mix, and the benefit of the GST rate reduction. With refreshed product lineups, sharper pricing architecture, and focused cost optimisation, Voltas is entering the upcoming season with heightened readiness, stronger execution capability, and a more efficient operating base. Built on this solid foundation, we are well positioned to further strengthen our leadership in cooling while accelerating the growth of our diversified portfolio across Home Appliances and Engineering Project Solutions.