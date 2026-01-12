Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index rises 1.99%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index rises 1.99%

Jan 12 2026
Nifty Metal index closed up 1.99% at 11315.75 today. The index is up 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindustan Copper Ltd gained 4.78%, Hindustan Zinc Ltd rose 3.59% and Vedanta Ltd jumped 2.87%. The Nifty Metal index is up 37.00% over last one year compared to the 10.07% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index is down 1.55% and Nifty Commodities index gained 1.32% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.42% to close at 25790.25 while the SENSEX added 0.36% to close at 83878.17 today.

Jan 12 2026

