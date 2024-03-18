Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index rises 2.49%

Nifty Metal index closed up 2.49% at 7996.9 today. The index is up 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Tata Steel Ltd gained 5.65%, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd rose 5.24% and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd added 4.93%. The Nifty Metal index is up 43.00% over last one year compared to the 28.98% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index is down 1.64% and Nifty Auto index increased 1.26% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.15% to close at 22055.7 while the SENSEX added 0.14% to close at 72748.42 today.

