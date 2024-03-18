Over one crore households registered for PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana in last one month

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed delight on over one crore households registering for PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, in a social media post. In about a month since it was launched, over 1 crore households have already registered themselves. Registrations have been pouring in from all parts of the nation. Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh have seen over 5 lakh registrations. This initiative promises substantial reductions in electricity expenses for households, along with ensuring energy production. It's poised to encourage Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) on a grand scale, contributing to a better planet.

