Indices may see mildly positive opening

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty March 2025 futures contract is up 6 points, indicating a positive opening in the Nifty 50 index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 4,488.45 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 6,000.60 crore in the Indian equity market on 17 March 2025, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 32526.74 crore (so far) in the secondary market during March 2025. This follows their sale of shares worth Rs 41748.97 crore in February 2024.

Global Markets:

US Dow Jones index futures slipped 80 points, setting the stage for a weak opening in US stocks today.

Most Asian stocks climbed on Tuesday, fueled by increasing optimism regarding China's economic outlook and encouraging U.S. economic data that alleviated concerns of a recession.

China has introduced a new Special Action Plan aimed at stimulating domestic consumption and attracting foreign investment. This plan focuses on several key areas: boosting consumer confidence through income increases and reduced financial burdens, stabilizing financial markets by addressing regulatory uncertainties and expanding bond offerings, and ultimately positioning China as a more reliable investment alternative compared to the perceived instability of the U.S.

In the United States, major indices closed higher on Monday, continuing their recent recovery for a second consecutive session. This positive trend followed the release of favorable economic data that helped to diminish fears of a recession. The S&P 500 rose 0.6% to 5,675.13 points on Monday, while the NASDAQ Composite rose 0.3% to 17,808.66 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9% to 41,841.70 points. This upward movement was also supported by bargain buying, following Wall Street's recent dip into correction territory last week.

Nvidia fell nearly 2% at the start of the week, just ahead of its annual GTC conference on March 18th. Tesla Inc. also saw a drop of more than 4% after Mizuho lowered its price target for the stock to $415 from $430, citing a less optimistic outlook for electric vehicle sales.

On the economic data front, U.S. retail sales rose by 0.2% last month, following a revised 1.2% decline in January. This growth, however, was weaker than the previously predicted 0.6% increase.

Additionally, the Atlanta Feds gross domestic product (GDP) forecast for the first quarter indicated a 2.1% decline, which is slightly better than the previous estimate of a 2.4% decrease.

Investors are now closely monitoring the two-day Federal Reserve meeting, which begins on Tuesday, for further insights into the economy and future interest rate decisions. It is widely anticipated that the central bank will maintain current interest rates.

Domestic Market:

Domestic stock indices saw minor gains on Monday, buoyed by receding fears of a US government shutdown and anticipation of the US Federal Reserve's upcoming policy review. The Nifty closed just above 22,500, with pharma and healthcare sectors showing strong performance. After a higher opening driven by positive global market trends, indices experienced some profit-taking. The market's upward movement was supported by recovering global markets and favorable domestic economic data.

The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 341.04 points or 0.46% to 74,169.95. The Nifty 50 index added 111.55 points or 0.50% to 22,508.75.

