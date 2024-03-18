Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US stocks ease, focus shifts on Fed

US stocks ease, focus shifts on Fed

Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The US stocks closed lower on Friday, led by technology-related megacaps, while investors weighed the interest rate outlook ahead of next week's Federal Reserve meeting. Nasdaq slumped 1% while the S&P 500 slid 0.7%. Dow fell 0.5%. The major US stock indexes have backed off record highs ahead of the Federal Reserve's all-important March monetary policy meeting. The US central bank is set to release its latest monetary policy decision and updated economic projections at 2:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, preliminary data released by the University of Michigan on Friday showed a slight deterioration in U.S. consumer sentiment in the month of March. The report said the consumer sentiment index edged down to 76.5 in March after falling to 76.9 in February. The slight decrease by the headline index partly reflected a modest deterioration in consumer expectations, as the index of consumer expectations slipped to 74.6 in March from 75.2 in February. Meanwhile, the report said the current economic conditions index came in at 79.4 in March, unchanged from the previous month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

With manufacturing and mining output recovering from weather-related declines in January, the Federal Reserve released a report on Friday showing a slight increase in U.S. industrial production in the month of February. The Fed said industrial production inched up by 0.1 percent in February after falling by a downwardly revised 0.5 percent in January. The uptick in production came as manufacturing climbed by 0.8 percent in February after slumping by 1.1 percent in January and mining output surged by 2.2 percent in February after plunging by 2.9 percent in January.

Also Read

Paytm shifts nodal account to Axis Bank; soundbox, card machines to work beyond Mar 15

Stocks edge up on cautious optimism before Fed move

INR falls near 83 per US dollar mark, local stocks ease

Dollar Index Languishes Around 7-Week High As Fed Powell Dismisses Possibility Of Rate Cuts Anytime Soon

Australia Market tumbles after Fed dashes early rate cut hopes

Krystal Integrated Services IPO subscribed 13.21 times

Stocks edge up on cautious optimism before Fed move

Poonawalla Fincorp rises on appointing Arvind Kapil as MD &amp; CEO

INR Settles Lower Amid Firm Dollar Overseas

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 6:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story