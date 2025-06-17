EUR/INR futures hover around 99.80 mark amid tight moves

Euro is witnessing tight moves against the US dollar today though supportive economic cues are keeping overall movement supported. EUR/USD holds ground above 1.1600 mark, lingering just under four-year highs. In a key update, the ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment in Germany continued to improve in June 2025. At plus 47.5 points, the indicator is 22.3 points above the previous months reading. EUR/INR futures on NSE are currently quoting at 99.78, almost unchanged on the day amid a very thing price action overall.

