Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EUR/INR futures hover around 99.80 mark amid tight moves

EUR/INR futures hover around 99.80 mark amid tight moves

Image
Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Euro is witnessing tight moves against the US dollar today though supportive economic cues are keeping overall movement supported. EUR/USD holds ground above 1.1600 mark, lingering just under four-year highs. In a key update, the ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment in Germany continued to improve in June 2025. At plus 47.5 points, the indicator is 22.3 points above the previous months reading. EUR/INR futures on NSE are currently quoting at 99.78, almost unchanged on the day amid a very thing price action overall.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian rupee projected to maintain its current level of around 85 against the USD in near term, OPEC notes in monthly report

Sensex, Nifty end with small cuts; pharma shares tumble

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company allots Equity shares

ASSOCHAM Indian Economic Confidence Survey 2025 presents cautiously optimistic outlook

Honasa Consumer appoints Yatish Bhargava as CBO

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story