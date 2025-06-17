China's benchmark ends marginally lower after fluctuations

A cautious undertone prevailed after U.S. President Donald Trump left the G7 summit in Canada a day early amid escalating war in the Middle East.
As Israel and Iran attacked each for a fifth straight day, Trump urged residents of Iran's capital, Tehran, to evacuate in a social media post, warning once again that Iran must not be allowed to develop nuclear weapons.
The Japanese yen recovered some ground after the Bank of Japan left interest rates unchanged and announced that it would decelerate the reduction of its government bond purchases beginning in April 2026.
Gold held steady while oil prices rose about 1 percent on fears that further escalation in Middle East tensions could trigger a broader regional conflict.
China's Shanghai Composite index fluctuated before finishing marginally lower at 3,387.40. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.34 percent to 23,980.30, dragged down by tech and EV stocks.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app