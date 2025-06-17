China's benchmark ends marginally lower after fluctuations

Asian stocks ended on a muted note Tuesday as the Israel-Iran war continued to dominate risk markets.

A cautious undertone prevailed after U.S. President Donald Trump left the G7 summit in Canada a day early amid escalating war in the Middle East.

As Israel and Iran attacked each for a fifth straight day, Trump urged residents of Iran's capital, Tehran, to evacuate in a social media post, warning once again that Iran must not be allowed to develop nuclear weapons.

The Japanese yen recovered some ground after the Bank of Japan left interest rates unchanged and announced that it would decelerate the reduction of its government bond purchases beginning in April 2026.