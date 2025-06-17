Japan's Nikkei ends 0.59% up

Japanese markets bucked the weak regional trend to hit a four-month high as BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda warned against quick bond tapering.

The Nikkei average rose 0.59 percent to 38,536.74, led by banks and chip-related stocks. The broader Topix index settled 0.35 percent higher at 2,786.95. Disco Corp surged 6.3 percent, Tokyo Electron climbed 2.9 percent and Advantest added 2.4 percent

