Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hyundai Motor India launches new variants for VENUE, VERNA and Grand i10 NIOS

Hyundai Motor India launches new variants for VENUE, VERNA and Grand i10 NIOS

Image
Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Hyundai Motor India has introduced new variants and feature upgrades for three of its popular modelsVENUE, VERNA and Grand i10 NIOS.

ntroducing the new variants and upgrades, Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India, said, The latest product updates on our 3 key models reflect Hyundai's commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology, premium design and exceptional performance. We are confident that these enhancements will resonate with our customers and elevate their driving experience.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BHEL commissions two units of 6x170 MW Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project

JLR reports wholesale volumes of 1.04 lakh units in Q3 FY25

Brijendra Pratap Singh takes charge as CMD of National Aluminium Company

Larsen & Toubro's heavy engineering arm wins multiple orders in Q3 FY25

K E C International wins orders worh Rs 1,136 cr

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 4:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story