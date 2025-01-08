Hyundai Motor India launches new variants for VENUE, VERNA and Grand i10 NIOS

Hyundai Motor India has introduced new variants and feature upgrades for three of its popular modelsVENUE, VERNA and Grand i10 NIOS.

ntroducing the new variants and upgrades, Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India, said, The latest product updates on our 3 key models reflect Hyundai's commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology, premium design and exceptional performance. We are confident that these enhancements will resonate with our customers and elevate their driving experience.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News