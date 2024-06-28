Quick Wrap: Nifty Private Bank Index declines 1.24%

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Nifty Private Bank index ended down 1.24% at 26075.5 today. The index is up 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, IndusInd Bank Ltd slipped 2.55%, Axis Bank Ltd dropped 1.84% and Bandhan Bank Ltd jumped 1.74%. The Nifty Private Bank index is up 15.00% over last one year compared to the 26.56% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index added 1.11% and Nifty Energy index added 1.08% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.14% to close at 24010.6 while the SENSEX is down 0.27% to close at 79032.73 today.

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

