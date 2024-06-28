Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Giriraj Civil Developers rallies on securing order worth Rs 181 crore

Image
Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Giriraj Civil Developers jumped 4.76% to Rs 385 after it bagged an EPC contract from North Central Railway, Gwalior worth Rs 181.45 crore.

The scope of the project entails major upgradation of Khajuraho Railway Station through engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract. The cost of the project stood at Rs 181.45 crore.

Giriraj Civil Developers Is engaged in business of Civil Construction since inception, the company has executed various contract work or Government, semi government, corporation and private organisation.

The companys consolidated net profit stood at Rs 8.52 crore in Q4 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 2.87 crore in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations jumped 50.01% YoY to Rs 93.01 crore in Q4 FY24.

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 4:57 PM IST

