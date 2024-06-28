Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Australian Markets Inch Up Flat

Australian Markets Inch Up Flat

Image
Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Australian markets eked out modest gains as higher bullion prices boosted gold mining stocks. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 inched up 0.10 percent to 7,767.50 while the broader All Ordinaries index rose 0.14 percent to 8,013.80.

Suncorp rose 3.6 percent after Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers gave the go-ahead to ANZ to acquire its banking arm. Nine Entertainment rose 1.1 percent after an announcement that the trouble-plagued media firm will cut up to 200 jobs.

Overall private sector credit in Australia was up 0.4 percent on month in May, the Reserve Bank of Australia said on Friday - in line with expectations and easing from 0.5 percent in April.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On a yearly basis, overall private sector credit was up 5.2 percent. Broad money rose 0.3 percent on month and 5.0 percent on year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Barbados weather LIVE UPDATES India vs South Africa final, ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Budget 2024: Real estate sector bats for revival of affordable housing

Orchid Pharma join hands with Cipla to launch new antibiotic in India

OPPO Reno 12 series with these AI features set to launch in India soon

Delhi airport Terminal 1 suspends ops after roof collapse, 1 dead 6 Injured

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 5:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story