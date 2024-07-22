Network People Services Technologies consolidated net profit rises 202.71% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 140.44% to Rs 58.86 croreNet profit of Network People Services Technologies rose 202.71% to Rs 15.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 140.44% to Rs 58.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales58.8624.48 140 OPM %35.2930.64 -PBDT22.167.90 181 PBT21.076.21 239 NP15.625.16 203
