Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index gains 3.51%

Nifty PSE index ended up 3.51% at 8934.85 today. The index has slipped 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Power Finance Corporation Ltd rose 6.98%, REC Ltd added 6.44% and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd gained 5.54%. The Nifty PSE index has soared 99.00% over last one year compared to the 28.34% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index gained 3.00% and Nifty Metal index gained 2.44% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.79% to close at 22011.95 while the SENSEX increased 0.75% to close at 72641.19 today.

