Associate Sponsors

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index gains 4.61%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index gains 4.61%

Image
Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 5:05 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Nifty PSE index closed up 4.61% at 10179.5 today. The index has gained 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Oil India Ltd added 9.35%, Bharat Electronics Ltd jumped 8.91% and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd rose 8.32%. The Nifty PSE index has soared 17.00% over last one year compared to the 10.39% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index gained 4.18% and Nifty Metal index increased 2.34% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.66% to close at 25342.75 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.60% to close at 82344.68 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SBI Life Q3 PAT rises 5% YoY to Rs 577 cr

Pine Labs announces partnership with Sri Lanka based Pan Asia Banking Corporation

Cupid receives CE (EU IVDR) Certification for two IVD products

TVS Supply Chain Solutions to acquire Hyderabad-based 'Swamy & Sons 3PL'

Base year for GDP estimates being revised to 2022-23 to reflect new economic structures

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story