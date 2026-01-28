Pine Labs announces partnership with Sri Lanka based Pan Asia Banking Corporation

To deploy full-stack Credit Card Management System for Pan Asia Bank

One of Sri Lanka's largest listed entities, the Pan Asia Banking Corporation (PABC) and global fintech platform Pine Labs have today announced a partnership that will see the fintech major implementing an end-to-end card management platform for the bank.

Under this partnership, Pine Labs will deploy a full-stack Credit Card Management System for Pan Asia Bank. This platform will support high transaction concurrency and uptime, giving the bank flexible and scalable product configurations. Pine Labs' Credit+ platform will be used for end-to-end issuance of credit cards for the bank, including card issuance, activation, billing, payment processing, reconciliation, and settlement.