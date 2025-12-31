Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index records a surge of 1.77%

Nifty PSE index ended up 1.77% at 9853.65 today. The index has added 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd jumped 6.46%, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd rose 3.92% and Oil India Ltd added 3.14%. The Nifty PSE index has increased 3.00% over last one year compared to the 10.51% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Commodities index increased 1.61% and Nifty Media index gained 1.50% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.74% to close at 26129.6 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.64% to close at 85220.6 today.

