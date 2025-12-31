Non-food bank credit rises 11.40% on year, personal loans segment clocks surge of nearly 13%

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released sectoral deployment of bank credit for the month of November 2025, collected from 41 select scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) which together account for about 95 per cent of the total non-food credit by all SCBs. On a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, non-food bank credit grew by 11.4 per cent as on the fortnight ended November 28, 2025, compared to 10.6 per cent during the corresponding fortnight of the previous year (i.e., November 29, 2024).

RBI noted that credit to agriculture and allied activities registered a y-o-y growth of 8.7 per cent (15.3 per cent in the corresponding fortnight of the previous year). Credit to industry recorded a y-o-y growth of 9.6 per cent, compared with 8.3 per cent in the corresponding fortnight of last year. Credit to 'Micro and Small' and 'Medium' industries continued to exhibit double-digit expansion. Among major industries, outstanding credit to 'infrastructure', 'all engineering', 'textiles' and 'petroleum, coal products and nuclear fuels' registered buoyant y-o-y growth.