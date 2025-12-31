INR tumbles around 6% in 2025

Indian rupee eased today, ending the year on a tepid note. INR has moved mostly lower and is on track to decline around 6% this year and is not far from record lows against the US dollar. Overall mood is cautious as trades in global fx markets around year-end though there is a modest uptick in the US dollar index. INR slipped amid these cues and also eyed the Indian government monthly finances data. INR shed 13 paise at 89.88 per US dollar.

