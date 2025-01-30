Adani Ent slides as PAT tumble 97% YoY to Rs 58 crore in Q3 FY25

Adani Enterprises slipped 2.85% to Rs 2252.65 after the company's consolidated net profit tanked 96.93% to Rs 57.83 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 1,888.45 crore reported in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations declined 8.78% to Rs 22,848.42 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 25,050.23 crore recorded in the same period a year ago.

EBIDTA for the quarter stood at Rs 3,716 crore, marginally down 0.18% from Rs 3,723 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Cash Accruals tumbled 59% YoY to Rs 2,679 crore in Q3 FY25.

During the quarter, Adani Airports handled 22.7 million passengers, 15,23,000 air traffic movements (ATM) (up 5% YoY), and cargo stood at 2.5 lakh metric tons.

In the Adani New Industries (ANIL) Ecosystem business, solar manufacturing module sales record 3.3 GW during nine months on the back of export growth of 20% and domestic sales increase of 176%. EBITDA margins continue to rise on account of improved realization and operational efficiency through integrated production of cell and module line.

In the Data Center business, construction of the Noida Data Center completed around 99% of 50 MW of core & shell and 10 MW of MEP. Phase I of the Hyderabad data center is now operational, with a capacity of 9.6 MW. In Pune, Data Center I is 59% complete, and Data Center II is 73% complete for their respective Phase I (9.6MW).

Under Adani Airports Holdings, the company added 14 new routes, 4 new airlines, and 9 new flights during the quarter. Additionally, Navi Mumbai Airport successfully conducted its first commercial flight validation test, moving closer to becoming fully operational.

On a nine-month basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 16.62% to Rs 3,254.08 crore on 5.48% rise revenue from operations to Rs 70,928.89 crore in 9M FY25 over 9M FY24.

EBIDTA for the 9MFY25 stood at Rs 12,377 crore, up 29% from Rs 9,591 crore posted in 9M FY24. This growth was driven by the continued strong operational performance of the ANIL ecosystem and airports.

Gautam Adani, chairman, Adani Group, said, "This exceptional nine-month performance underscores Adani Enterprises position as a powerhouse for nurturing transformative infrastructure and energy transition sectors. Strong growth across our incubating businesses, from energy transition to logistics and adjacencies, highlights the immense potential of our core plus portfolio. T

These results are a testament to our focus on execution, operational excellence, innovation, and sustainability as we continue to set new benchmarks across sectors. With each milestone, AEL reaffirms its commitment to creating long-term value for its stakeholders while contributing to India's progress and global competitiveness."

Adani Enterprises (AEL) is the flagship company of Adani Group, one of India's largest business conglomerates. The company's business investments are centered on the fields of airport management, technology parks, roads, data centers, and water infrastructure.

