Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 1.46%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 1.46% at 6939.1 today. The index has gained 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Union Bank of India rose 2.98%, Canara Bank added 2.59% and Bank of Maharashtra jumped 2.02%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has fallen 5.00% over last one year compared to the 6.40% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has dropped 1.12% and Nifty Metal index gained 1.01% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.29% to close at 25044.35 while the SENSEX increased 0.19% to close at 82055.11 today.

