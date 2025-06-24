Asian shares rally, Chinese benchmark surges 1.15%

Asian stocks rallied on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said a ceasefire agreed between Israel and Iran is now in effect.

"On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both countries, Israel and Iran, on having the stamina, courage, and intelligence to end what should be called 'THE 12-DAY WAR,'" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The dollar weakened on improved risk sentiment and gold tumbled over 1 percent to hover at $3,320 per ounce while oil slumped to reach their lowest in two weeks as easing geopolitical tensions lowered risk premiums.