Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 2.60%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed up 2.60% at 6977.5 today. The index has gained 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Union Bank of India added 5.29%, Bank of India rose 3.54% and Canara Bank jumped 3.35%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has soared 31.00% over last one year compared to the 18.23% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index gained 2.53% and Nifty Metal index increased 1.23% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.75% to close at 24457.15 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.74% to close at 80845.75 today.

