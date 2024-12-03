Nifty December futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX slipped 2.22% to 14.37.

The Nifty December 2024 futures closed at 24,534, a premium of 76.85 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,457.15 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 jumped 181.10 points or 0.75% to 24,457.15.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Granules India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The December 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 26 December 2024.

