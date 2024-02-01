Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 3.11%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 3.11%

Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 3.11% at 6466.45 today. The index has added 13.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Punjab & Sind Bank jumped 6.69%, Indian Overseas Bank added 6.01% and UCO Bank rose 5.16%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has increased 71.00% over last one year compared to the 23.17% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has slid 1.09% and Nifty Metal index has slid 1.03% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.13% to close at 21697.45 while the SENSEX has declined 0.15% to close at 71645.3 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Canara Bank spurts 2.39%, up for fifth straight session

Indian Bank up for fifth session

Auto stocks rise

Barometers trim gains, FMCG stocks firm in choppy mkt

Power shares gain

S J S Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 32.21% in the December 2023 quarter

Nikki Global Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Kartik Investments Trust reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

City Union Bank standalone net profit rises 16.15% in the December 2023 quarter

Abhijit Trading Company standalone net profit rises 80.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story