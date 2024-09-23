Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 3.41%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 3.41%

Image
Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 3.41% at 6853.8 today. The index has lost 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of Maharashtra jumped 8.05%, Punjab & Sind Bank added 5.54% and Indian Bank gained 5.37%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has increased 31.00% over last one year compared to the 31.84% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index increased 2.23% and Nifty PSE index gained 1.76% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.57% to close at 25939.05 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.45% to close at 84928.61 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Israeli airstrikes kill 50 people, injure over 300: Lebanon health ministry

LIC MF to introduce Rs 100 daily SIPs: Should you invest

J-K, Haryana polls LIVE: PM Modi only talks about his 'Mann ki Baat', not 'kaam ki baat,' says Rahul

Private sector now steering economic growth: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Rau's IAS case: Court grants interim bail to coaching's CEO, coordinator

First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story