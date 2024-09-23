Spicejet jumps after raising Rs 3000 cr via QIP; to accelerates fleet expansion

Spicejet rallied 6.30% to Rs 70.33 after the company announced that it has raised Rs 3000 crore through its qualified institutional placement (QIP) at a floor price of Rs 64.79 per share. The QIP was priced at Rs 61.60, representing a 4.92% discount on the floor price of Rs 64.79 per share. The QIP was priced at Rs 61.60, representing a 4.92% discount on the floor price of Rs 64.79 per share. The company received an overwhelming response from qualified investors, demonstrating strong confidence in its growth prospects. The QIP attracted a diverse pool of top-tier institutional investors and mutual funds. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Prominent global investors including Goldman Sachs (Singapore), Morgan Stanley Asia, BNP Paribas Financial Markets ODI, Nomura Singapore Limited ODI, Tata Mutual Fund, Discovery Global Opportunity Ltd, Societe Generale ODI, Authum Investment and Infrastructure Limited, Bandhan Infrastructure Fund, White Oak, Carnelian Bharat Amrikaal Fund, 360 ONE Equal Opportunity Fund and The Jupiter Global Fund have all demonstrated their confidence by participating in the QIP.

In addition to the Rs 3,000 crore raised through its QIP, the company will also receive an additional Rs 736 crore from the previous funding round, further boosting its financial stability and growth plans.

The fresh capital raised will be instrumental in ungrounding SpiceJets fleet, acquiring new aircraft, investing in technology and expanding into new markets. SpiceJet aims to restore its reputation for efficiency and reliability, ensuring passengers have access to improved connectivity and a wider range of travel options.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet,said, We are deeply grateful for the trust and support from our investors. Our commitment is to rebuild a world-class airline that India can be proud of. With this new capital, we are determined to paint the skies red once again.

SpiceJet is a low-budget air carrier. The airline operates a fleet of Boeing 737s, Q-400s & freighters and is the country's largest regional player operating 63 daily flights under UDAN or the Regional Connectivity Scheme. The airline also operates a dedicated air cargo service under the brand name SpiceXpress offering cargo connectivity across India and on international routes.

More From This Section

The low-cost air carrier standalone net profit declined 26.69% to Rs 149.96 crore on 15.3% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 1,695.52 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News