Nifty September futures trade at discount

NSE India VIX surged 7.77% to 13.79.

The Nifty September 2024 futures closed at 25,915.20, a discount of 23.85 points compared with the Nifty's closing 25,939.05 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 advanced 148.10 points or 0.57% to 25,939.05.

HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The September 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 26 September 2024.