Nifty September futures trade at discount

Image
Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
NSE India VIX surged 7.77% to 13.79.

The Nifty September 2024 futures closed at 25,915.20, a discount of 23.85 points compared with the Nifty's closing 25,939.05 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 advanced 148.10 points or 0.57% to 25,939.05.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 7.77% to 13.79.

HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The September 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 26 September 2024.

First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 4:23 PM IST

