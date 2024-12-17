Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index registers a drop of 1.82%, NIFTY Crashes 1.35%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed down 1.82% at 6928.0498046875 today. The index has added 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of India fell 3.52%, Union Bank of India shed 2.96% and Indian Bank dropped 2.86%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has increased 21.00% over last one year compared to the 13.62% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Infrastructure index has slid 1.72% and Nifty Metal index has dropped 1.63% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 1.35% to close at 24336 while the SENSEX has declined 1.30% to close at 80684.45 today.

