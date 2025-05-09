K.P.R. Mill rallies as Q4 PAT inches up 1% QoQ to Rs 205 crore

K.P.R. Mill surged 11.27% to Rs 1,320.70 after the company reported a 1.14% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 204.55 crore for Q4 FY25, driven by a 15.2% rise in total income to Rs 1,780.15 crore.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, net profit declined 4.24%, while total income grew 4.19% compared to Q4 FY24. Profit before tax for the quarter stood at Rs 280.73 crore, up 1.01% YoY.

Total expenses increased 4.8% YoY to Rs 1,499.42 crore, with the cost of materials consumed rising 18.45% to Rs 1,306.47 crore, while other expenses declined 5.67% to Rs 161.94 crore.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit rose 1.21% to Rs 815.11 crore on a 5.47% rise in total income to Rs 6,462.26 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share (face value Rs 1) for FY 202425, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

K.P.R. Mill is engaged in one of the largest vertically integrated apparel manufacturing companies in India. The company produces yarn, knitted fabric, readymade garments, and wind power.

