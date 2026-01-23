Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 3.34%

Nifty Realty index ended down 3.34% at 756.35 today. The index is down 15.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Anant Raj Ltd slipped 6.75%, Godrej Properties Ltd fell 4.89% and Lodha Developers Ltd shed 4.78%. The Nifty Realty index is down 13.00% over last one year compared to the 7.94% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index is down 2.51% and Nifty PSU Bank index has slid 2.27% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.95% to close at 25048.65 while the SENSEX is down 0.94% to close at 81537.7 today.

