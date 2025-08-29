Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index falls 1.33%

Nifty Realty index closed down 1.33% at 870.75 today. The index has slipped 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Sobha Ltd dropped 3.38%, Brigade Enterprises Ltd slipped 3.13% and Godrej Properties Ltd fell 1.86%. The Nifty Realty index has fallen 16.00% over last one year compared to the 2.88% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty FMCG index gained 0.95% and Nifty Auto index is down 0.88% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.30% to close at 24426.85 while the SENSEX has slid 0.34% to close at 79809.65 today.

