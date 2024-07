At meeting held on 11 July 2024

The Board of GTPL Hathway at its meeting held on 11 July 2024 has approved the appointment of Dhiren Dalal (DIN: 01218886) and Sunil Sanghvi (DIN: 10690982) as Independent Directors of the Company for a term of 3 (three) consecutive years w.e.f. 28 September 2024.

