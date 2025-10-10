Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index gains 1.67%

Nifty Realty index ended up 1.67% at 896.65 today. The index has gained 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Godrej Properties Ltd rose 2.97%, Brigade Enterprises Ltd gained 2.56% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd jumped 2.44%. The Nifty Realty index has fallen 14.00% over last one year compared to the 1.15% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index gained 1.67% and Nifty Pharma index gained 1.29% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.41% to close at 25285.35 while the SENSEX increased 0.40% to close at 82500.82 today.

