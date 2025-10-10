INR recovers to over one-week high

The Indian rupee recovered over one-week high and appreciated 10 paise to close at 88.69 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, on strength in the domestic markets and broad weakness in crude oil prices. INR briefly touched a two-week high during intraday moves. Indian shares closed higher on Friday as the dollar rally paused in international markets and oil extended losses amid Middle East peace efforts. Renewed foreign portfolio investor buying over the past three sessions also helped offset disappointing earnings results. The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 328.72 points, or 0.40 percent, at 82,500.82, while the broader NSE Nifty index rose by 103.55 points, or 0.41 percent, to 25,285.35. However, a strong US dollar capped sharp gains.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News