Elecon Engineering Company Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Astra Microwave Products Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd, Graphite India Ltd and HEG Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 October 2025.

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd tumbled 8.05% to Rs 556 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34379 shares in the past one month.

Astra Microwave Products Ltd lost 6.08% to Rs 1092.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59561 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Copper Ltd crashed 4.94% to Rs 346.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

Graphite India Ltd pared 4.31% to Rs 565. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 82328 shares in the past one month.

HEG Ltd fell 4.16% to Rs 514. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 70971 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61753 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

