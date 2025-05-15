Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty May futures trade at premium

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
NSE India VIX slides 1.93% to 16.89.

The Nifty May 2025 futures closed at 25,075, a premium of 12.9 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,062.10 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index advanced 395.20 points or 1.60% to 25,062.10.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.93% to 16.89.

Reliance Industries, Tata Motors and Infosys were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The May 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 29 May 2025.

First Published: May 15 2025 | 4:41 PM IST

