Nifty May futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX slides 1.93% to 16.89.

The Nifty May 2025 futures closed at 25,075, a premium of 12.9 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,062.10 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index advanced 395.20 points or 1.60% to 25,062.10.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.93% to 16.89.

Reliance Industries, Tata Motors and Infosys were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The May 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 29 May 2025.

