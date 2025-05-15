Apar Inds rises over 15% in two days on strong Q4 results

Apar Industries rallied 13.78% to Rs 7,989.20, extending gains for the second day after the company posted strong Q4 results.

The company declared the result during market hours on Wednesday, 14 May 2025. Following the result announcement, the stock surged 6.47% on Wednesday. It has risen 15.31% in two consecutive sessions. The company's consolidated net profit jumped 42.91% to Rs 249.97 crore on a 10.48% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 5,209.76 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

On year on year basis, the companys revenue and net profit jumped 5.8% and 17.1% respectively in Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax was at Rs 340.03 crore during the quarter, up 42.59% quarter on quarter (QoQ) and up 5.72% YoY.

EBITDA stood at Rs 483 crore in Q4FY25, up 5.7% YoY, and 20.4% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). EBITDA margin stood at 9.3% in Q4 FY25, lower than 10.3% in Q4 FY24, but higher than 8.5% in Q3 FY25.

The companys conductor business saw strong growth, with revenues up 24.4% YoY and volume growth of 5.9% in Q4 FY25. The specialty oils segment reported a 3.3% rise in revenue, while the cable solutions division surged 29.9% YoY, bolstered by strong performances in both the domestic and U.S. markets. Exports accounted for 28.4% of sales in Q4 FY25, up from 24.7% in the previous year.

For the full year, net profit fell 0.5% to Rs 821 crore on 15% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 18,581 crore in the year ended March 2025 over the year ended March 2024. EBITDA rose 3% YoY to Rs 1,681 crore in FY25. EBITDA margin declined to 9% in FY25, lower than 10.1% in FY24.

Also Read

Kushal N. Desai, chairman & MD of APAR Industries, said, We concluded the financial year with strong revenue growth across all our business verticals, demonstrating our ability to deliver sustainable performance in a dynamic and challenging market environment. We have achieved a historic milestone of revenue in Quarter 4, surpassing Rs 5,000 crore. Strategic business depth, a resilient domestic market, and growth in the US business have all contributed to achieving healthy operating margins.

Meanwhile, the board recommended a dividend of Rs 51 for the financial year 2024-25.

APAR Industries is a diversified billion-dollar conglomerate with a strong presence in over 140 countries. As the largest aluminum and alloy conductor manufacturer and the 3rd largest transformer oil manufacturer, the company enjoys a leadership position in the global markets. APAR also offers over 350 grades of specialty oils, the largest range of specialty cables, lubricants, specialty automotive, and polymers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News