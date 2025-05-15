Sensex settles 1,200 pts higher; Nifty ends above 25,050; auto shares gear up

The key equity indices ended with major gains today, extending gains for the second consecutive trading session, aided by easing inflation and positive cues from U.S.-China trade developments. All the sectoral indices on the NSE ended in green. The Nifty ended above the 25,050 mark. Market volatility was heightened due to the weekly expiry of the Nifty F&O series.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, soared 1,200.18 points or 1.48% to 82,530.74. The Nifty 50 index surged 395.20 points or 1.60% to 25,062.10. In the past two trading sessions, Sensex and Nifty jumped 1.7% and 1.97%, respectively.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.67% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.94%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,640 shares rose and 1,327 shares fell. A total of 147 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.93% to 16.89.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto rose 1.92% to 23,804.85. The index rose 0.82% in the past trading session.

Hero MotoCorp (up 6.29%), Tata Motors (up 4.21%), Bajaj Auto (up 2.87%), TVS Motor Company (up 2.2%), Samvardhana Motherson International (up 1.98%), Ashok Leyland (up 1.86%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.82%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 0.97%), Bosch (up 0.86%), and Eicher Motors (up 0.5%) surged.

On the other hand, Tube Investments of India (down 4.14%) and Balkrishna Industries (down 1.72%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

eClerx Services surged 14.90% after the companys consolidated profit after tax stood at Rs 152.2 crore in Q4 March 2025, marking a healthy 16.6% year-on-year growth and an 11% rise compared to Q3 December 2024. Operating revenue for the quarter came in at Rs 898.3 crore, up 17.2% from a year ago and 5.2% higher sequentially.

Tilaknagar Industries zoomed 14.09% after the company reported a 145.9% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 77.35 crore on a 13.1% increase in revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) to Rs 405.81 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Cochin Shipyard surged 7.36% after the companys consolidated net profit rallied 10.93% to Rs 287.18 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 258.88 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 36.67% YoY to Rs 1,757.65 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Karnataka Bank fell 3.59% after the bank's net profit fell 7.97% year-on-year to Rs 252.37 crore in Q4 March 2025. The bank's total income rose 2.55% YoY to Rs 2,686.69 crore in Q4 FY25.

Saregama India advanced 1.25% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 11.06% to Rs 59.86 crore despite an 8.45% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 240.82 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Balu Forge Industries rose 0.02%. The company reported consolidated net profit surged 123.1% to Rs 62.69 crore on a 67.31% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 269.65 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Torrent Power fell 1.30%. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,059.57 crore in Q4 FY25, a 146.27% increase as against Rs 430.24 crore in Q4 FY24. However, revenue from operations fell 1.10% year on year to Rs 6,456.34 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Apollo Tyres rose 1.19%. The company reported a 47.85% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 184.62 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 354.08 crore posted in Q4 FY24. However, revenue from operations grew by 2.64% to Rs 6,423.59 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Transport Corporation of India fell 1.60%. The company reported an 11.42% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 115.10 crore on an 11.42% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 103.30 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Baazar Style Retail tumbled 6.32% after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 6.39 crore in Q4 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 6.43 crore recorded in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations rose by 55% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 345.4 crore in the fourth quarter.

Jubilant Foodworks declined 1.12% after the companys consolidated net profit fell 76.9% to Rs 48.01 crore, despite a 33.6% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 2,103.18 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Sagility India fell 4.50%. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 182.57 crore in Q4 FY25, a 127.64% increase as against Rs 80.20 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 22.23% YoY to Rs 1,568.5 crore in Q4 FY25.

ITC Hotels shed 0.25%. The company reported a 20% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 256.90 crore on a 4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1060.62 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

Global Markets:

The US Dow Jones index futures were currently down by 223 points, signaling a weak opening for US stocks today.

Most European shares traded higher on Thursday as investors digested earnings updates from a number of companies across the continent.

The U.K. economy grew 0.7% in the first quarter of 2025, according to a preliminary estimate from the U.K.s Office for National Statistics. The countrys gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.6% in the first quarter, a significant improvement from the 0.1% growth in the fourth quarter and zero growth in the third quarter.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that the first-quarter growth was largely driven by a 0.7% increase in the services sector. Additionally, production grew by 1.1%, while the construction sector showed no growth during this period.

Asian stocks ended mixed, supported by signs of easing trade tensions between the United States and China. While markets appear to have priced in the peak of tariff-related macroeconomic stress, investor sentiment remains cautious amid softening U.S. economic indicators.

On Wall Street, major indexes posted mixed performances on Wednesday. The S&P 500 gained 0.1%, and the NASDAQ Composite rose 0.7%, driven largely by sustained strength in technology stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.2%.

Investor optimism around artificial intelligence continued to support technology shares. Several AI-related chipmakers and infrastructure firms delivered strong earnings and forward guidance. Server manufacturer SuperMicro surged over 15%, while cloud computing company CoreWeave rose 6.6% during the session. However, CoreWeave declined 7.9% in after-hours trading following comments that increased capital expenditures may compress its profit margins.

Technology stocks have been the primary drivers of this week's gains, particularly after the U.S. and China announced a meaningful step back from ongoing tariff escalations. Broader market sectors also advanced on the news, though their momentum slowed by Wednesday.

Market participants are now focused on the upcoming U.S. Producer Price Index (PPI) data, expected on Thursday, which is anticipated to show a moderation in factory-gate inflation for April.

Additionally, attention is centered on a scheduled speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later on Thursday. Powell is expected to provide further insight into the Feds monetary policy framework and its approach to achieving the dual mandate of maximum employment and price stability, particularly in the context of unchanged interest rates and continued economic uncertainty highlighted during last weeks policy decision.

