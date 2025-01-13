Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Nifty January futures trade at premium

Nifty January futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
The Nifty January 2024 futures closed at 23,168.05, a premium of 82.1 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,085.95 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 dropped 345.55 points or 1.47% to 23,085.95.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 7.25% to 16.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, and State Bank of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The November 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 30 January 2024.

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

