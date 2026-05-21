Nifty Realty index closed up 1.05% at 775.1 today. The index is down 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Anant Raj Ltd gained 4.41%, Phoenix Mills Ltd jumped 2.89% and Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd shed 1.90%. The Nifty Realty index is down 17.00% over last one year compared to the 4.67% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index is down 0.56% and Nifty FMCG index has slid 0.51% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.02% to close at 23654.7 while the SENSEX is down 0.18% to close at 75183.36 today.

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