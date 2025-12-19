Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Barometers trade with major gains; realty shares advance

Barometers trade with major gains; realty shares advance

Image
Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The domestic equity indices traded with substantial gains in mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,950 mark. Market sentiment remained positive, supported by buying demand from Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) and positive cues from Asian markets, while investors continued to track global developments and key economic data.

Realty shares extended losses for the second consecutive trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, surged 477.81 points or 0.57% to 84,959.62. The Nifty 50 index gained 156.50 points or 0.61% to 25,972.80.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index jumped 0.81% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index surged 0.85%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,488 shares rose and 1,555 shares fell. A total of 214 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index jumped 1.11% to 880. The index rallied 1.45% in two consecutive trading sessions.

Anant Raj (up 2.54%), Godrej Properties (up 1.63%), Phoenix Mills (up 1.56%), Lodha Developers (up 1.19%), Sobha (up 1.17%), DLF (up 1.13%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 0.87%) and Oberoi Realty (up 0.43%) advanced.

On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises (down 1.26%) and SignatureGlobal India (down 0.57%), edged lower.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.11% to 6.610 compared with previous session close of 6.570.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 90.1850 compared with its close of 90.2000 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 February 2025 settlement slipped 0.19% to Rs 134,296.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.24% to 98.32.

The United States 10-year bond yield gained 0.51% to 4.135.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for February 2025 settlement lost 16 cents or 0.27% to $59.66 a barrel.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gujarat Ambuja Exports commences commercial production of Sodium Gluconate at Hubli plant

Tata Power Company allots NCDs aggregating Rs 2,000 cr

Sensex, Nifty trade higher; European mrkt decline

Knowledge Marine bags rock dredging contract from Dredging Corporation

Indian Overseas Bank eases for fifth straight session

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story