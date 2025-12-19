Barometers trade with major gains; realty shares advance

The domestic equity indices traded with substantial gains in mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,950 mark. Market sentiment remained positive, supported by buying demand from Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) and positive cues from Asian markets, while investors continued to track global developments and key economic data.

Realty shares extended losses for the second consecutive trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, surged 477.81 points or 0.57% to 84,959.62. The Nifty 50 index gained 156.50 points or 0.61% to 25,972.80.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index jumped 0.81% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index surged 0.85%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,488 shares rose and 1,555 shares fell. A total of 214 shares were unchanged. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index jumped 1.11% to 880. The index rallied 1.45% in two consecutive trading sessions. Anant Raj (up 2.54%), Godrej Properties (up 1.63%), Phoenix Mills (up 1.56%), Lodha Developers (up 1.19%), Sobha (up 1.17%), DLF (up 1.13%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 0.87%) and Oberoi Realty (up 0.43%) advanced. On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises (down 1.26%) and SignatureGlobal India (down 0.57%), edged lower. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.11% to 6.610 compared with previous session close of 6.570.