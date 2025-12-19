Barometers trade with major gains; realty shares advance

Realty shares extended losses for the second consecutive trading session.
At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, surged 477.81 points or 0.57% to 84,959.62. The Nifty 50 index gained 156.50 points or 0.61% to 25,972.80.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index jumped 0.81% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index surged 0.85%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,488 shares rose and 1,555 shares fell. A total of 214 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Realty index jumped 1.11% to 880. The index rallied 1.45% in two consecutive trading sessions.
Anant Raj (up 2.54%), Godrej Properties (up 1.63%), Phoenix Mills (up 1.56%), Lodha Developers (up 1.19%), Sobha (up 1.17%), DLF (up 1.13%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 0.87%) and Oberoi Realty (up 0.43%) advanced.
On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises (down 1.26%) and SignatureGlobal India (down 0.57%), edged lower.
Numbers to Track:
The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.11% to 6.610 compared with previous session close of 6.570.
In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 90.1850 compared with its close of 90.2000 during the previous trading session.
MCX Gold futures for 5 February 2025 settlement slipped 0.19% to Rs 134,296.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.24% to 98.32.
The United States 10-year bond yield gained 0.51% to 4.135.
In the commodities market, Brent crude for February 2025 settlement lost 16 cents or 0.27% to $59.66 a barrel.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app