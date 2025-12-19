Parliament's winter session concludes with high productivity, both Houses adjourn sine die

Parliaments 19-day winter session concluded on Friday (19 December 2025), with both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the House held 15 sittings during the session and recorded productivity of about 111%. He thanked members for their cooperation in ensuring the smooth conduct of proceedings.

Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan said the Upper House functioned for around 92 hours and achieved productivity of 121%. He noted that 59 private members bills were introduced during the session. The House also witnessed high quality debates, including special discussions on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram and on election reforms.